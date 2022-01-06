Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $553.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.22 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.