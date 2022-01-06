Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.44. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 312,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,812. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

