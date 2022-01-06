Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Sell

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

BLI stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.95. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 40.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 114.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 108.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

