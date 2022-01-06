Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Hold

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

DCGO opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73. DocGo has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

