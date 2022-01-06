Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.