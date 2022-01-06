Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Hold

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

