Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Sell

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.