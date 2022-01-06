Zacks Investment Research Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

BDC opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Belden has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

