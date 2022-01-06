Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Strong Sell

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

PMT stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

