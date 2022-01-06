Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Hold

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

