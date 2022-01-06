Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to “Buy”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,402.50.

ADYEY opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

