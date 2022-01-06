Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Buy

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

