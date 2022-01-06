Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.