Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to “Hold”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Walgreens Boots saw impressive performance by both of its operating segments. Robust sales of Boots.com instill investor confidence. Strong growth in the International segment (aided by the formation of the company's joint venture in Germany during the fiscal year) and solid growth in the United States business are encouraging. To date, Walgreens has administered over 40 million COVID-19 vaccinations and 16 million COVID-19 tests. Continued acceleration of Walgreens’ omnichannel offerings and a rise in MyWalgreens membership are notable upsides. Walgreens Boots exited fiscal fourth-quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, over past six months, Walgreens underperformed its industry. Persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market raise concern.”

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

