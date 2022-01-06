Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.02 million and $18,454.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,916.62 or 0.99946748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00285394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.66 or 0.00467320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00147014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,008,666 coins and its circulating supply is 10,979,166 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

