Zero Utility Token Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $354.60 or 0.00826161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $343,524.75 and $39.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.