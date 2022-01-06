Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,421.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $7,421.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00308770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003234 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,914,975 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “



