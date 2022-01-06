Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

