Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 47.9% in December

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 2,741,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,723. Zymeworks has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

