Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 441.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 39,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.