$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ooma reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

OOMA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,044. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

