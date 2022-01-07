$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.