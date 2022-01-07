$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.