$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

