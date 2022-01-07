$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $104.54. 2,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

