$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 6,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Energizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.