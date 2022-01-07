$0.94 EPS Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 13,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.