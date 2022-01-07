$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.02 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 8.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Humanigen by 68.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $371,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGEN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,807. The company has a market cap of $201.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

