$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

