$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $35.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

