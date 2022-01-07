$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

SYNH traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. 4,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,296. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

