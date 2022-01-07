$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.07 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,623,979 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.