10,435 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

DFAC opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

