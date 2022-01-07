$11.56 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

