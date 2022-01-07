$11.56 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.