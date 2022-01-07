$121.87 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $121.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.54 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $474.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

