125,000 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of KALV opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

