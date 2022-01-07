171 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,168.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,474.50. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

