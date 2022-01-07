19,507 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

