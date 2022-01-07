$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.