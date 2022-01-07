$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

