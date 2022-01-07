$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. 4,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

