$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.86.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.75. KLA has a 1-year low of $268.36 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

