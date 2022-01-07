$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.75. KLA has a 1-year low of $268.36 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.