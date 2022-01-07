$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.38. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

