$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $207.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.44. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

