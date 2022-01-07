2,143 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $265,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $173.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.