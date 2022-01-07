21,500 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after buying an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,763,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

