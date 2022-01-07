217,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Mosaic makes up 2.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Mosaic by 20.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 168.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Mosaic by 18.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 139,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 87,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

