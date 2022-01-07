$225.88 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $225.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.32 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $969.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $973.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $955.35 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 9,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.56. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.