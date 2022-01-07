2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

