$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $139.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.32 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $208.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.
A number of research analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.