$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $139.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.32 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $208.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.