$302.65 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $303.20 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $299.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 44,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,021. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $383,152. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

