$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.80 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. 160,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,392. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

